Leicester violence: Indian High Commission condemns attack on Hindus as total arrests in incident reach 15

It comes after several videos and reports of Pakistani organized gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City.

London, Sep 19: The Indian High Commission of India in London has condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester as the count of people arrested in connection with the incident has reached 15.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalization of premises and symbols of Hindu religion," The Indian High Commission of India said in a statement. It has taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. "We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," it added.

After the reports of the clash on Saturday night, the Leicestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon, in a video message shared on the Twitter handle, said, "We have had numerous reports of a disorder on the streets of Leicester tonight, Saturday, September 17. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm."

The violence first started on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, following which a fight broke out in Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests so far, according to a UK-based media publication Leicester Mercury.

The clashes started after a Muslim restaurant in Leicester served a burger on an Indian flag, thereby creating tension between Indian and Pakistanis, according to a report in News18.

In one such violence incident, a Hindu home celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi was attacked as eggs were thrown into the house. Also, there was an attempt to knife a young boy and his aunt was assaulted when she tried to save him, the report adds.