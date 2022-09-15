The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 at 11 am local time.

Following the State Funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London for its onward journey to Windsor. In Windsor, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the monarch's final resting place with her late husband - Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen's Coffin

As per AFP report, the Queen's coffin was made at least 32 years ago of English oak, which is increasingly rare nowadays as most wooden caskets are now made from American oak.

Another interesting point is the casket is lined with lead, a royal tradition to help preserve the corpse for longer after its burial in a crypt, The Times reported. It is said that lead makes the casket airtight, thereby preventing any moisture from getting in while making it significantly heavier. Notably, the queen's coffin requires eight pallbearers to move it.

The report claims that the coffin can hold precious fitments securely on its lid.

The coffin has been specifically designed to hold precious fitments securely on its lid and a company in Birmingham has designed the brass handles on the coffin.

Also, the brass handles on the coffin are also uniquely designed for royal caskets, with a company in the central English city of Birmingham responsible for them, according to The Times.

"It is not something you can just make in a day," Leverton & Sons, the London undertakers for the royal family since 1991, told The Times

The Queen's Demise

The British Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. After her demise, King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to "God Save the King" after the Queen's demise.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.