London, Sep 09: Britain's new monarch King Charles III on Friday bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, while expressing love for Harry and Meghan in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Charles in his first speech said he was proud to make his heir William the Prince of Wales, a title Charles had held since 1958.

"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he said.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

The couple has two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.