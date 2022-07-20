Colombo, July 20: Sri Lanka's main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has made a request to India to continue providing help to the crisis-hit island nation, regardless of who becomes the next president.

"Irrespective of who becomes the President of Sri Lanka tomorrow it is my humble and earnest request to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, to all the political parties of India and to the people of India to keep helping mother Lanka and it's people to come out of this disaster," Premadasa tweeted.