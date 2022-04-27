Karachi attack: Inside the mind of the woman suicide bomber who was a mother of 2

Karachi, Apr 27: Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack that took place inside the premises of the Karachi University on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage showed a burqa clad woman standing at the entrance of the Karachi University's Confucius Institute as a white van approached the gate. The blast took place just as the van was about to enter the building. The lady who carried out the bombing was a highly educated lady and a mother of two.

Dawn News reported that the woman detonated herself just as the van entered the building. Reports said that the van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university.

The bomber was 30 year old Shari Baloch from Nizar Abad in Balochistan. She had completed her MSc in zoology and was married to a doctor. She was pursuing her MPhil and was a practising science teachers according to a statement released by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Afghanistan based militant organisation.

She joined the self sacrifice squad of the BLA's Majeed Brigade two years back. The BLA said that she had been offered the option to opt out of the squad because of her two young children. She however refused. The BLA has threatened to target more Chinese nationals and China's interests in Balochistan.

During her two years, she rendered her services in various units of the Majeed Brigade. Six months back, she confirmed that she stood by her decision of carrying out a self-sacrificing attack. Following this she was actively involved in the mission.

"Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade targeted Chinese officials in an attack on Tuesday in Karachi.

Three Chinese officials Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang, and Chen Sai were killed in the attack, whereas, Wang Yuqing and their security guards were injured," a statement from BLA read.

"Targeting director and officials of Confucius institute, the symbol of Chinese economic, cultural and political expansionism, was to give a clear message to China that its direct or indirect presence in Balochistan will not be tolerated," the BLA said.