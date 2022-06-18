Kabul, Jun 18: At least two explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday morning. The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul. Karte Parwan Gurudwara is located in the area. The casualties in the blast were unknown.

''Afterwards, 2 explosions took place inside the complex, & some shops attached to Gurdwara caught fire. It is believed that at least 2 attackers are inside the Gurdwara complex and Taliban are trying to catch them alive. Exact number of fatalities is still not very clear,'' Sources told ANI.