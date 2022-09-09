Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh call on Japan PM Kishida

Before meeting with the Japanese PM, Jaishankar and Singh attended the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday in which the two ministers held bilateral meetings with their counterparts in Japan.

Tokyo, Sep 09: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called on Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and underlined the importance of closer coordination of policies and interests of India and Japan.

The EAM held the meeting with his counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and the defence minister held one with his counterpart Hamada Yasukazu.

The EAM in a tweet said, "Pleased to call on PM Fumio Kishida at the conclusion of our 2+2 meeting. Underlined the importance of closer coordination of policies and interests of India and Japan at this time." He also said, "Expressed confidence that the vision which he and PM @narendramodi have articulated will be realised early."

Singh also took to Twitter and said that India-Japan partnership will have a defining role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The defence minister tweeted, "Delighted to meet Japan's Prime Minister, Mr. Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Extended my heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Former Prime Minister, HE Shinzo Abe. India-Japan partnership will have a defining role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the region. @kishida230."

At the meeting of the two countries, India-Japan highlighted their commitment to a common strategic goal of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive and resilient, based on the rule of law and free from coercion.

Both sides agreed to further enhance their security and defence cooperation, including holding the first Air Force fighter exercise.

On a rules-based global order, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, and emphasised the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

For reinforcing Japan's defence capabilities, the "Indian side expressed its support to work towards enhanced security and defence cooperation," said a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs.

The Indian ministers welcomed the participation of Japan for the first time in the multilateral exercise MILAN. The ministers expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including "Dharma Guardian", JIMEX and "Malabar."