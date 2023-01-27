Israel launches air strikes in Gaza in response to overnight rocket fire

The strikes came as tensions soared after seven gunmen and two civilians were killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank on Thursday. Reports said that this was the deadliest raid on the occupied West Bank in many years.

Gaza, Jan 27: In a tough response to the militant rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Israel has launched air strikes on Gaza.

The President of Israel said that he does not intend escalating the situation. He has owner ordered his security forces to be on alert

An Army statement read that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) is currently striking the Gaza Strip.

While quoting security sources, AFP said that there had been 15 strikes targeting the militant sites. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Israeli Army said that an initial two rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel around midnight.

The rocket strikes triggered air sirens in Israeli communities near the border with Gaza, warning residents to take shelter. However there were no reports of injuries.

The Army also said that following the retaliatory strikes by Israel hours later, another three rockets were fired from the strip. Another round of air-raid sirens were then sounded in southern Israel.

The Army added that most of the Gaza rockets were intercepted by the air defence system. One landed in an open area and another fell inside Gaza. An Israeli television channel had aired footage of the interceptor missiles being launched into the night sky above the city of Ashkelon.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the rocket dire. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad had vowed to avenge the death of nine Palestinians in the attack that took place in Jenin.

The Palestinian Authority announced that it was ending its security coordination with Israel. The arrangement was made to help keep order in the West Bank and preventing attacks against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was not looking to escalate the matter. He said that he had ordered the security forces to be on alert.