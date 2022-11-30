ISIS leader Abu Hasan Al-Qurashi killed in battle: Report

The death will be a blow to the group as al-Qurayshi is the second leader to be killed this year.

Beirut, Nov 30: The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group's spokesman said in audio released Wednesday without giving further details.

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group's leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.