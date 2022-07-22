International news brief: US top court against Biden’s immigration policy; Lanka raids protest site

Washington, July 22: US top court is unlikely to allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritises deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. While Sri Lankan military removed a group of anti-government protesters, which continued to occupy the President's Secretariat.

Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy

The Supreme Court won't allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritises deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court's order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5-4 with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance. The court also announced it would hear arguments in the case, saying they would be in late November.

Anti-government protesters vacate President's Secretariat in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan security forces on Friday removed a group of anti-government protesters, which continued to occupy the President's Secretariat here despite Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as president, after veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new head of state. Anti-government protesters returned to Colombo on Wednesday after Parliament voted in six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as the country's new president. They refused to accept Wickremesinghe, 73, as the new president, holding him partly responsible for the country's unprecedented economic and political crisis.

Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump actions as Capitol was attacked

. .

The House Jan. 6 committee plunged into its second prime-time hearing on the Capitol attack Thursday night, vowing close scrutiny of Donald Trump's actions during the deadly riot, which the panel says he did nothing to stop but instead "gleefully" watched on television at the White House. The hearing room was packed for what could be the last hearing this summer. The panel is diving into the 187 minutes that Trump failed to act on Jan. 6, 2021, despite pleas from aides, allies and even his family.

Heard to appeal USD 10M judgment in Depp defamation case

Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the USD 10.35 million judgment she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage. Heard's lawyers filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where a six-week trial featured riveting testimony from both Heard and Depp. The document notifies the Virginia Court of Appeals that Heard intends to appeal the judgment, as well as rulings the judge made after the verdict, including rejecting Heard's request to set aside the verdict and dismiss the lawsuit or order a new trial.

GOP candidate for NY governor Lee Zeldin attacked, uninjured

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but managed to escape uninjured, his campaign said. Zeldin was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with the congressman, said Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson for Zeldin's campaign. A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin's arm and the two falling to the ground as other people intervene.

with agency inputs