International news brief: US slams China on human rights violations in Xinjiang

Washington, Sep 02: The White House has slammed China for its continued violation of human rights against minority communities. White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre during her daily news conference on Thursday welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Xinjiang that was released the previous night.

The report said China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights today due to pilots' strike

Germany's Lufthansa said it will have to cancel 800 flights on Friday, likely affecting 130,000 passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services.

N. Korea calls UN monitor on its rights issue 'puppet' of US

North Korea called the UN's top expert on the country's human rights "a puppet" of the United States, warning Friday that it won't tolerate an American-led plot to use the rights issue to overthrow its political system. North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of its rights record, calling it a provocation aimed at slandering its government which has been run by the same family for more than 70 years.

China could use US oil to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine, say GOP lawmakers

A group of GOP lawmakers has expressed concerns that US oil to Unipec America, a company operated by the Chinese Communist Party, could be used by China to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To ensure the Biden administration is properly managing the sale of critical assets, the lawmakers are once again calling on Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm to provide an immediate briefing and all documents and communications related to the SPR sale.

Australia lifts permanent immigration by 35,000 to 195,000

The Australian government announced on Friday it will increase its permanent immigration intake by 35,000 to 195,000 in the current fiscal year as the nation grapples with skills and labour shortages. Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30, 2023, during a two-day summit of 140 representatives of governments, trade unions, businesses and industry to address skills shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.

Indian-American surgeon pleads guilty to charge for accepting USD33 million in illicit payments

An Indian-American neurosurgeon has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge of accepting approximately USD3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct California medical facility. Lokesh Tantuwaya (55) of San Diego pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and to violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute. He has been in federal custody since May 2021 after he was found to have violated the terms of his pretrial release, said the Department of Justice.

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

New COVID-19 boosters that target today's most common omicron strains are set to begin soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday came shortly after the agency's advisers said if enough people roll up their sleeves, the shots could blunt a winter surge.

"They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection," she said in a statement. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.

