International news brief: Suspect in US Sikh family murder pleads not guilty; N. Korea fires missile and more

Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi, her parents, and her uncle at gunpoint from their trucking business on October 3.

Washington, Oct 14: The man accused of kidnapping and then killing the eight-month-old baby and her family earlier this month on Thursday pleaded not guilty.

According to authorities, Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour of kidnapping the family.

The 48-year-old accused entered his not-guilty plea on Thursday morning, KFSN TV reported, adding that the accused is scheduled to return to court next month and remains in jail on no bail.

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

North Korea early on Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.

The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up a provocative run of weapons tests designed to bolster its nuclear capability for now.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually want the United States and others to accept it as a nuclear state, lifting economic sanctions and making other concessions.

5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect ''contained''

A North Carolina mayor announced that five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 pm, and that the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been "contained" at a residence in the area.

Numerous police vehicles and multiple ambulances had swarmed the Hedingham neighborhood starting in the late afternoon, and officers remained in place for hours during an apparent manhunt. Details of what happened remained scant by early evening.

India briefs G20 FMs and central bank governors on its 2023 agenda

India on Thursday briefed the finance ministers and central bank governors of G-20 countries about its agenda for the next year when it assumes the rotating annual presidency of the grouping.

"India will take over the G20 Presidency in 2023, including the finance track. The ministers and governors have been briefed about the proposed main priority agendas from the 2023 India Presidency," Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters during a press conference held here on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Indonesia currently holds the presidency of G-20 countries.

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

The Biden administration said on Thursday that the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through January 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter.

The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people's minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping and people - many of them maskless - are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal.

The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has dramatically changed how health services are delivered.

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6 per cent in September from a year ago - the fastest such pace in four decades.

And on a month-to-month basis, such "core" prices soared 0.6 per cent for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signalling that the Fed's multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.

