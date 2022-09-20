International news brief: Sundar Pichai meets Indian ambassador in US; Queen Elizabeth II buried and more

"Thank you" Ambassador Sandhu for the great conversation, Pichai said in a tweet after his visit to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC late last week.

This is for the first time that a top Indian-American tech CEO has visited the embassy here.

Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats' chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections.

Harris is traveling to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year. She'll also hold a roundtable discussion with students at nearby Claflin University. The South Carolina trip, her third to the state as vice president, is part of Harris' increased travel schedule ahead of the midterms. She talked reproductive rights in Chicago on Friday, and she's heading to Wisconsin on Thursday to speak at the Democratic Attorneys General Conference. Earlier this month, she traveled to Houston for the National Baptist Convention.

Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a UK-US. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.

Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities - a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world's biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain's exit from the European Union.

India, UAE and France hold first trilateral ministerial meeting in US

India, the UAE and France have held their first trilateral ministerial meeting here on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session and exchanged ideas on a new and more contemporary way of doing diplomacy with a focus on "active exchange" of ideas between strategic partners and UNSC members.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly, which kick-starts September 20 with the opening of the General Debate.

Queen Elizabeth II buried alongside late husband at St. George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has been laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip in a private burial at St George's Chapel after the pomp and pageantry of a majestic state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

''The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,'' Buckingham Palace stated on the official Royal Family website.