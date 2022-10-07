International news brief: Slain California family, suspect had long dispute; Russia seeks secret UN vote

Washington, October 07: The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that "got pretty nasty," a sheriff said Thursday.

Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had sent angry text messages or emails about an year ago after working with their trucking business, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press. Salgado allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle at gunpoint in Merced on Monday and killed them and left their bodies in an almond orchard shortly after, authorities said.

The bodies were discovered by a farm worker late Wednesday in the remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 50 kilometers south of Merced. Investigators are also seeking a person of interest who may have acted as Salgado's accomplice, the sheriff said.

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

A Russian cosmonaut who caught a US lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space. The SpaceX capsule pulled up to the station a day after launching into orbit.

The linkup occurred 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the Atlantic, just off the west coast of Africa. It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian hitched a ride from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new agreement reached despite friction over the war in Ukraine.

Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its "attempted illegal annexation" of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.

Russia vetoed what would have been a legally binding Security Council resolution on Sept. 30 to condemn annexation referendums in the four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declare them invalid and urge all countries not to recognise any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow.

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane arrested after landing at Kathmandu airport

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was taken into custody upon landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Thursday, following an arrest order that was issued last month for being accused of raping a minor.

Lamichhane wrote on Facebook that he would ''fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence'', before being arrested.

On September 8, a court in Nepal issued an arrest warrant for national cricket team captain Lamichhane after a 17-year-old girl alleged that he raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu, police said.

FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete

The FBI estimates violent crime rates didn't increase substantially last year, though they remained above pre-pandemic levels, according to annual crime data. But the report presents an incomplete picture, in part because it doesn't include some of the nation's largest police departments. Violent and property crime generally remained consistent between 2020 and 2021, with a slight decrease in the overall violent crime rate and a 4.3% uptick in the murder rate, both of which are not considered statistically significant, the analysis found. That suggests an improvement over 2020, when the murder rate in the U.S. jumped 29% during the COVID-19 pandemic that created huge social disruption and upended support systems.

The report, released Wednesday, comes with major caveats - about 40% of law-enforcement agencies didn't participate, including big cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, after a major overhaul in the reporting system.