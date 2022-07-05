International news brief: Shooting at US Independence Day parade in Chicago, Ukraine resists Russia in Lysycha

Washington, July 05: Six people were killed and at least three dozen wounded when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that Ukrainian forces are resisting Russia's continued advances following the capture of Lysychansk.

Highland Park shooting: Police take the 22-year-old suspect into custody

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.

US President Joe Biden vowed to keep fighting to end the "epidemic" of gun violence in America after a deadly mass shooting that killed six people on Monday.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

Ukraine regroups defenses as Russia steps up attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that Ukrainian forces are resisting Russia's continued advances following the capture of Lysychansk.

"There have been no significant changes on the battlefield in the past 24 hours," Zelenskyy said.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine respond, push back and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day. We need to break them. It is a difficult task. It requires time and superhuman efforts. But we have no alternative," he said.

Sri Lankan defence ministry urges people not to panic over alleged bomb threat

Sri Lankan defence ministry on Monday urged the people not to panic about the intelligence inputs of a purported terror attack on the 'Black Tiger Day' marked by the LTTE on July 5, hours after opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) urged the government to share the details of the alleged plot.

In a statement, the defence ministry on Monday urged the people not to panic about the intelligence information of the purported terrorist attack which is currently circulating in social media. It said that a letter sent by the Inspector General of Police to the defence secretary regarding the disclosure of the purported terror attack that may be carried out on July 5 and 6 was taken up into consideration based on unconfirmed information received through intelligence sources, the Daily Mirror reported.

Singapore President, Parliament Speaker, and minister test positive for COVID

Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister Edwin Tong have tested positive for COVID-19. Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday, "Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week."

German president honors Holocaust survivor for life's work

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer was awarded the Walther Rathenau Prize for outstanding lifetime achievement in foreign policy during a ceremony in Berlin on Monday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier honored Friedländer's courage as well as her dedication to sharing her story with young people and commitment to ensuring the horrors of the Holocaust are not forgotten.

