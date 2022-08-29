International news brief: Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks and more

Washington, Aug 29: Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine's atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat Sunday by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began. Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the facility.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi seeks action against woman for hate crime against Indian-American

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged the Dallas police to prosecute to the full extent of law a woman seen harassing and assaulting four Indian descent women in Texas last week.

''Such bigoted attacks motivated by racism, xenophobia, and other forms of hate victimise not only those directly targeted by them, but also broader communities through creating an atmosphere of fear and danger,'' Krishnamoorthi said.

Esmeralda Upton from Plano in Texas was arrested for the racially-motivated physical and verbal assault of the four women at a parking lot last Wednesday.

Indian-American family installs Amitabh Bachchan statue at New Jersey home

An Indian-American family has installed a life size statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at their home in the Edison City of New Jersey.

Some 600 people gathered outside the house of Rinku and Gopi Seth in Edison, often called Little India for being home to a significantly large Indian-American population, when the statue was formally unveiled by eminent community leader Albert Jasani. The status is placed inside a large glass box. The ceremony was accompanied by bursting of fire-crackers and impromptu dance by a fan club of the Indian superstar. ''He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife,'' Gopi Seth, who is an internet security engineer, told PTI.

2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit

Fisticuffs in the cockpit, leaving a leaky engine running while cruising over Africa -- Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols.

Two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fighting in the cockpit on a Geneva-Paris flight in June, an Air France official said Sunday. The flight continued and landed safely, and the dispute didn't affect the rest of the flight, the official said, stressing the airline's commitment to safety.

Detroit police search for gunman in fatal 'random' shootings

Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.

Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information.