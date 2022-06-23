International news brief: Russia launches fresh assault on Kharkiv; Earthquake hits Nepal

Moscow, Jun 23: Russia has launched fresh rocket attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in recent days, while a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Thursday. OneIndia news brings you the top headlines to kick start your day from around the World.

Russia launches fresh assault on Kharkiv

Russia launching attacks on Kharkiv in diversion attempt, says Ukraine European leaders to discuss Ukraine's EU aspirations Zelenskyy to address Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Russia has launched fresh rocket attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in recent days, signaling a possible shift in tactics by Moscow.

Ukraine said at least 20 people were killed on Tuesday and Wednesday in the country's second-largest city, which lies near the Russian border.

Earthquake hits Nepal

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Thursday. No deaths have been reported so far. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake has been recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-06-2022, 03:41:51 IST, Lat: 28.28 & Long: 83.81, Depth: 66 Km ,Location: 161km WNW of Kathmandu, Nepal, "National Center for Seismology said.

Stabbing rampage in New Zealand

A man wounded four people in a stabbing rampage Thursday in a New Zealand city before bystanders brought him to the ground, authorities said. Police District Commander Naila Hassan said the suspect in the Auckland attack was in custody.

. .

"This was an extremely fast-moving incident, where our police staff responded quickly, apprehended the offender and prevented further harm to our communities," Hassan said. No motive for the attack was immediately apparent. New Zealand was the site of two violent stabbing rampages at supermarkets last year.

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with "daily racist epithets," including the "N-word," while working at the company's Fremont, California, plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit. Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages in the case.

8 million kids at risk of dying from malnutrition

Almost 8 million children under the age of 5 are at risk of dying from severe malnutrition, UNICEF reported on Thursday.

Most of these children are in 15 countries suffering from acute food and medical aid shortages. These crisis-hit countries include Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti and Yemen.

Undernutrition causes weakened immune systems, which increases the risk of death among children under 5 by up to 11 times compared to well-nourished children.

Indian-Americans express solidarity with Ukrainians

A group of eminent Indian-Americans on Wednesday came together to express their solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Organized by American Hindu Coalition along with US India Security Council at the US Capitol, the event "Indian Americans Against Genocide in Ukraine" called for an urgent end to the human sufferings in Ukraine by Russia, which has waged a war against the country.

Indian delegation to visit Sri Lanka

An Indian government delegation led by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran will arrive here on Thursday to assess Sri Lanka's economic conditions and examine whether another tranche of financial package needs to be disbursed to the island nation, which is in the midst of an unprecedented economic turmoil.