International news brief: Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace Biden after UN vote

"By attacking the core tenets of the UN Charter, Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security. The stakes of this conflict are clear to all -- and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map," Biden said. "Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country's territory as its own. Ukraine is entitled to the same rights as every other sovereign country. It must be able to choose its own future, and its people must be able to live peacefully inside its internationally recognised borders," he said.

Russia adds Meta to list of 'terrorist and extremist' groups

Russia's financial watchdog has added US tech giant Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to a list of organisations involved in terrorism and extremism, the latest escalation against the company since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring announced this on Tuesday, the official Tass news agency reported. Rosfinmonitoring said "amendments have been made to the list of organisations and individuals in respect of which there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism."

US will take action against Saudi Arabia, says Biden after OPEC+ cuts oil production

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration will take action against Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance announced plans to cut oil production, a move that America said would support oil exporters such as Russia. "We're going to react to Saudi Arabia, and they're (Congress) doing consultation when they come back. And we will take action," Biden told reporters at the White House.

He was responding to a question from lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, calling for a stopping of US arm sales to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Kingdom's decision to reduce oil production. Biden on Tuesday said there will be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia as Riyadh other countries tied to OPEC have announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day in response to the slowing economy, a move that the Biden administration said would support Russia.

New York's gun law gets reprieve from federal appeals court

A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed New York to continue enforcing its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions. The decision from the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals came six days after a federal district judge in Syracuse declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and placed a temporary hold on them.

The state promptly appealed the order. The decision puts a hold on US District Judge Glenn Suddaby's order until a three-judge appeals panel can make a decision on the state's motion. Suddaby on Thursday put a hold on several of the state's new licensing rules for carrying handguns in public, including one that made applicants turn over information about their social media accounts.

UN demands Russia reverse "illegal" annexations in Ukraine

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow's attempt to grab its neighbour's territory.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions. It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine's UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called the vote "amazing" and "a historic moment".

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said supporters were "holding our breaths" and called it "a monumental day". European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog called it "a great success" that sends "a resounding message to Russia that they are and remain isolated.