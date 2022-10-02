International news brief: Russia flees annexed Ukraine city; Putin ally issues N-threat

Kyiv's troops moved into the town after capturing five settlements near Lyman, blockading Russian units stationed there, Bloomberg quoted a military spokesman saying.

Putin's unpredictable actions could further disrupt oil and gas markets

Russia's effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine's military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there's also a potential energy angle. Energy conflicts between Russia and Europe are escalating and likely could worsen as winter approaches.

One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. So far, banking and information technology workers have received an official nod to stay in their jobs.

Death toll escalates in Florida to 47 from Hurricane Ian

Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths that raised the state's death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities, hiking the global toll to at least 54 dead. A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in the state and made public reported numerous drowning deaths, victims found submerged or floating in storm waters. Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane. Four other storm-related deaths were reported in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

Dozens killed in clashes after Indonesian football match

Indonesian police said on Sunday at least 127 people died after a clashes broke out following a football match in the East Java province.

34 people died in the stadium, and the rest died at a hospital, Afina added.

Another 180 people were also injured during the stampede.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PFFI) said it was suspending the football league for a week.