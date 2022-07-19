International news brief: Rajapaksa government covered up facts, says Ranil; Rishi Sunak tops UK PM race

Rajapaksa government covered up facts

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government was "covering up facts", while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation's devastated economy by the end of 2023.

"By the end of next year let's start stabilizing, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview.

4 remain in race for UK PM as Rishi Sunak tops

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the race after receiving the lowest votes, news agency PTI reported.

The British Indian former finance minister received 115 votes in the third round of voting, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt holding on to the second spot with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes, and Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes.

Britain's government wins confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has survived a no-confidence vote with members of the governing Conservative Party voting in support of ministers to avoid triggering a national election.

Members of the UK parliament voted in favour of the government by 349 votes to 238 in the House of Commons on Monday.

Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Johnson called the vote of no confidence himself, after the opposition Labour Party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and Johnson himself.

Russian forces continue bombardment of cities across Ukraine

. .

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv, and a missile strike in Odesa in the south, authorities told Rueters.

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv at the outset of the invasion on Feb 24, Russia has shifted to a campaign of devastating bombardments to cement and extend its control of Ukraine's south and east.

Pak PM Shehbaz hints at completing term after Punjab by-polls defeat

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after facing an "embarrassing defeat" in Punjab assembly by-polls, on Monday hinted at completing his coalition government's tenure and not giving in to the early elections demand of ousted premier Imran Khan, who is currently riding atop of his popularity wave in the country.

"The PML-N leadership has decided not to give in to the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to call for early elections," a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader told PTI after a meeting of the party bigwigs, chaired by the premier here on Monday evening.

The cricketer-turned-politician on Monday demanded the PML-N led federal government immediately announce the date for next general elections, following his party's (PTI)'s landslide victory in Punjab by-polls.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide, are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorised to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity.

Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory. The two witnesses will add to the committee's narrative in its eighth, and possibly final, hearing this summer.

Indonesian military jet trainer crashes, killing its pilot

An Indonesian military jet crashed on a nighttime training mission on the main island of Java, killing its pilot. The South Korean-made T-50i Golden Eagle was conducting tactical intercept training when it went down into bushes late Monday in Central Java province's Blora district about an hour after taking off from Iswahyudi Air Base in the neighboring province of East Java, military spokesperson First Marshal Indan Gilang said. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

with agency inputs