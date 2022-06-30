International news brief: Putin warns Finland and Sweden over NATO, Biden hails

Putin warns Finland and Sweden

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would respond in kind if NATO deployed troops and infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they join the US-led military alliance.

"With Sweden and Finland, we dont have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin told Russian state television after talks with regional leaders in the central Asian ex-Soviet state of Turkmenistan.

"But they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created."

. .

Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois

Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary from Illinois with a decisive mandate, successfully overcoming a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed. Krishnamoorthi, 48, who is very popular in the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, defeated Ahmed with over 71 per cent of the votes.

Biden administration holding its first onshore oil sales

The US government this week is holding its first onshore oil and natural gas drilling lease auctions since President Joe Biden took office after a federal court blocked the administration's attempt to suspend such sales because of climate change worries. The online auctions start Wednesday and conclude Thursday. About 518 square kilometers of federal lands were offered for lease in eight western states.

NATO pivots to highlight Chinese 'challenges' for 1st time

NATO has for the first time singled out China as one of its strategic priorities for the next decade, warning about its growing military ambitions, confrontational rhetoric toward Taiwan and other neighbours, and increasingly close ties to Russia. While Russia's war against Ukraine has dominated discussions at the NATO summit, China earned a place Wednesday among the Western alliance's most worrying security concerns.