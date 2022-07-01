International news brief: Pakistan faces power crisis, Russian missile strike kills 10

Pak govt warns of mobile, internet services shutdown

The Pakistan National Information Technology Board (NITB) has warned about shutting down mobile and internet services amid power outages in the country.

"Telecom operators in Pakistan have warned about shutting down mobile and internet services due to long hours of power outages nationwide, as the interruption is causing issues and hindrance in their operations," the NITB wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong leaders attend flag-raising marking Chinese rule

Hong Kong's incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first trip off the mainland in 2 1/2 years, was not present at the ceremony, although he will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new government later Friday.

Russian missile strike kills 10 in Ukraine's Odesa

A Russian missile struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said.

"The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel, adding that the missiles had been fired by aircraft from the Black Sea.

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn into the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.

The 51-year-old Jackson is the court's 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement took effect at noon.

Draft bill on 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution gazetted

The preliminary draft for the 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution aimed to empower Parliament over the executive president has been published in a gazette notification.

The new legislation sets out a broad definition of the issues to be considered and met in the appointment of the President, the powers of the Prime Minister and the nature of the post, the new commissions and how the Cabinet will be collectively accountable.

The 22nd Amendment was originally named 21A and meant to replace the 20A. The amendment was formulated amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country which also caused a political crisis.