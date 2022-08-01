International news brief: Myanmar extends state of emergency; UK minister backs Liz Truss

Colombo, Aug 01: Myanmar's military government announced on Sunday an extension of a state of emergency for another six months until Feb 1, 2023. While British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi formally endorsed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader.

Drone explosion hits Russia

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said. Meanwhile, one of Ukraine's richest men, a grain merchant, was killed in what Ukrainian authorities said was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone explosion on Sunday in a courtyard at the naval headquarters in the city of Sevastopol.

Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for USD 1.1 million

A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for USD 1.1 million. Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between USD 2 and USD 4 million, describing the watch as a "World War II relic of historic proportions." Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value. The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew. The watch features the initials AH and a swastika.

Myanmar extends state of emergency for six months

Myanmar's junta will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media reported on Monday.

The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

The commander of the United States military in the Pacific said on Monday he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand. The visit to Wellington by Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China's growing ambitions in the Pacific. Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Maori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi backs Liz Truss in PM race

British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi formally endorsed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Foreign secretary Truss "will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way," Zahawi wrote in The Telegraph.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also endorsed Truss to become the country's next prime minister.

