International news brief: Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico; Robert Vadra attends wedding in Chicago and more

Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters.

Washngton, Oct 04: Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression over land.Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit.

Robert Vadra attends wedding in Chicago

Indian National Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra attended the marriage function of an eminent Indian-American from Chicago.

The wedding of Iram Shareef, daughter of Chicago-based businessman Iftekhar Shareef, last Friday at the popular Shalimar Banquets in the city was attended by eminent Indian-Americans, including Bharat Barai and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. ''Robert Vadra presented a special congratulatory message signed by Gandhis to Iftekhar Shareef,'' said a media release issued on Monday.

The media release carried a set of pictures of Vadra attending the marriage ceremony. In one of them, Vadra is seen presenting a letter to Shareef signed by his wife Priyanka Gandhi. Shareef, who is from Andhra Pradesh, is the president and CEO of National Bankcard Corp, according to his LinkedIn profile.

We are both daughters of India, in a way: Priyanka Chopra to Kamala Harris

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a stage past week, reflecting on their Indian connections, marriage equality and climate change.

Chopra, who is now settled in Los Angeles, was invited by the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum to interview the Vice President for a fireside chat. The Indian actress kicked off the fireside chat with their Indian connection.

"I think we're both daughters of India, in a way," Priyanka told the room full of prominent Democrats invited for the conference from across the country.

"You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian born of two physicians as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted, you know, American Dream," she said.

N Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies.

It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. It is also the first time that a North Korea missile has flown over Japan since 2017.

The Japanese prime minister's office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

Singapore plans to hire 180 junior doctors from India

Singapore is planning to hire 180 junior doctors from India over the next three years, a move questioned by many, according to a media report.

A tender set to close on October 10 states a target to recruit 60 medical officers from India yearly from 2022 to 2024, with the possibility of extending the plan to 2025.

Singapore has been recruiting doctors from overseas to ease the ''heavy workload'' here and to supplement its healthcare capacity needs, said MOH Holdings (MOHH), a company of Singapore's public healthcare institutions.

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking USD475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term "The Big Lie" about Trump's false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. There was no immediate comment from CNN.

