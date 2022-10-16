International news brief: Full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan, says Jinping

He further vowed a "major struggle against separatism and interference" in the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

China's Communist Party kicks off key Congress to endorse record 3rd term for Xi Jinping

China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday began its week-long key Congress here during which President Xi Jinping is widely expected to get endorsed for a record third five-year term, breaking the over three-decade norm for top leaders to step down after a 10-year tenure. Except for 69-year-old Xi, all top officials including the number two leader in the Chinese leadership hierarchy Premier Li Keqiang will be replaced in the massive reshuffle to follow during the week.

Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

Billionaire Elon Musk has suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

Iran: Gunshots, fire reported at Tehran's Evin prison

A huge fire broke out at a prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday night, after nearly a month of protests over the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini.

Online videos posted to social media appeared to show smoke rising from the city's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners and dual nationals. Gunshots and chanting can be heard in the background.

It was not clear how the blaze started. An unnamed security official cited by the official IRNA news agency said the unrest occurred in a section of the prison holding "thugs."

Attack at Russian training ground kills 11

At least 11 people were killed and 15 were injured on Saturday when two volunteer soldiers opened fire at a military training ground in Russia's southwest, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. It called the incident a terrorist attack.