US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

A classified satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3.25 pm (local time) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout

The CIA revealed on Saturday the model of a safe house used to brief President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri before it killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahri's death, White House officials released a photo showing Biden talking to CIA Director William Burns with a closed wooden box on the table in front of them.

Now, the contents of the box - a model depicting a white-walled home with at least five stories and three partially obscured balconies are on display at the CIA Museum inside the agency's Virginia headquarters. The museum is closed to the public and access is generally limited to the agency's employees and guests.

Amid unrest, Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard on Saturday attacked a Kurdish militant group's base located in the north of neighbouring Iraq, state media said, a week after widespread anti-government protests began over a young woman's death in police custody. The death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police, has launched unrest across Iran's provinces and capital of Tehran.

with PTI inputs