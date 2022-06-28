International news brief: 40 migrants found dead in truck in US; Missile strike hits Ukraine mall

46 dead, 16 hospitalised after trailer of migrants found

Forty-six people were found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals after a tractor-trailer rig containing suspected migrants was found Monday on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio.

A city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer. Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children.

Missile strike hits 'crowded' mall in east Ukraine

The toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine's emergency services said early Tuesday.

"As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised. The information is being updated," Sergiy Kruk said on Telegram.

He said the main tasks were "rescue works, debris removal, and elimination of fires" following Monday's strike on the shopping centre.

Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation

The Biden administration, reacting to a federal court ruling in Texas, has suspended an order that had focused resources for the arrest and deportation of immigrants on those who are considered a threat to public safety and national security. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday it will abide by the decision issued this month, even though it "strongly disagrees" and is appealing it.

White House to resume its full tour schedule next month

Public tours of the White House will return to a full operating schedule next month, after nearly a year and a half of disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Free tours of the executive mansion were suspended when President Joe Biden took office, as officials tightened virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They resumed on a limited basis, being held only Friday and Saturday mornings, on April 15, and will return to their normal schedule from Tuesday through Saturday, excluding federal holidays, beginning on July 19.

US: Train derails in Missouri, killing 3

Dozens of people in the US have been rushed to hospital after a train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a dump truck in the state of Missouri on Monday.

At least three people were killed in the accident, police said. Two of them were on board the train, while the third was the truck driver himself.