International Gita Mahotsav in Canada from Sept 16 to 19

"In the morning session in Mississauga there will be seminar on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at Living Art Centre and Shri Krishna Katha programme in the evening. A 'Shobha Yatra' will be held at Dudas Square Toronto on September 18 and Gita's teachings will be discussed in Ontario Parliament on September 19. Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan will take place in Brampton City, Ontario," a government statement said.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Amit Agrawal will be part of the delegation to Canada, the release said.

A Gita festival is organised in Kurukshetra in November-December every year.

The festival, being organised abroad for the last six years, will be held at the Living Art Centre Mississauga, Canada this year.