Informational war against independent policy: Russia on BBC's series on PM Modi

The Indian government had blocked several YouTube videos and tweets sharing the links of the controversial series. However, the opposition parties in several states tried to screen the propaganda piece.

She then claimed that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment. "After a certain number of years, it turns out that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. We need to treat this accordingly. This is not an independent TV and radio corporation, but a dependent one, often neglecting the basic requirements of the journalism profession," Zakharova added.

The BBC has defended the programme as "rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards". British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended Prime Minister Modi over the BBC documentary, asserting that he "didn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart.

The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.