Indian citizen sentenced to 29 months of imprisonment in US over call centre scam

Washington, Jan 5: An Indian citizen has been sentenced to 29-month of imprisonment for being involved in a call centre scam. Moin Idrishbhai Pinjara had pleaded guilty November 30 and is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen ordered him to pay USD 6,35,103 in restitution to the victims of the conspiracy. US Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani said between December 2019 and July 2020, Pinjara was a "runner" in an Indian-based call centre scam. Callers in India would contact potential victims in the United States to extort money from them. Pinjara would then use aliases and fake identification documents to pick up parcels containing cash which the victims had mailed.