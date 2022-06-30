Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois

"My constituents want peace, progress and prosperity. In Congress, I have for the middle class, for women's reproductive rights, and against inflation and increasing gas prices. I will continue to work tirelessly to address these issues in the important months ahead," he said.

He has been serving as the US representative for Illinois’s 8th congressional district since 2017. Krishnamoorthi's parents are from Tamil Nadu. The three-term Congressman, who was born in New Delhi, faces Republican Chris Dargis in the November 8 general elections.

"We now turn our attention to November, where our fundamental freedom and human rights are on the ballot," Krishnamoorthi added. Last month, he was honoured with the Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his outstanding career and dedication to public service.

