India expresses concern over Ukraine situation, reiterates path for dialogue

Speaking at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine. "The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to shelter in neighbouring countries."

. .

He said that India has been consistently calling for a complete cessation of all hostilities from the beginning of the conflict, and advocated the path of peace, dialogue and diplomacy.

"We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," he said. He said India believes that no solution can be arrived at the cost of innocent lives. "We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."

India's statement days after Ukraine media reports said that Kyiv had suspended its envoy to New Delhi, along with several other countries.

The war in Ukraine has led to a large-scale humanitarian and refugee crisis. Moreover, the security situation in Ukraine deteriorated rapidly following the launch of a Russian Federation military offensive on February 24. More than four and half months since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, civilians have suffered from explosions and missile strikes, particularly in eastern cities including Donetsk, Sloviansk, Makiivka, Oleksandrivka and Yasynuvata, but also in southern oblasts, in Odessa and Mykolaiv.