"India doesn't want to join the sanctions. Indian leaders, including my colleague, EAM Dr S.Jaishankar, have publicly rejected any attempts to involve them in restrictions on the Russian energy purchases," Lavrov was quoted as saying at an event, adding, "They have made it clear that they will follow their own interests."

The Russian FM was speaking on the prospects of the Russian-Indian partnership and stressed that 'India has always been one of Russia's key priorities, Lavrov said Russia's relations with India are now characterised as the special and privileged strategic partnership.

Notably, last week, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov slammed the West for criticising India on energy imports from Russia while 'slyly keeping silence on their own purchases' calling it 'double standards.' 'West criticising others for energy procurement from Russia while exempting themselves from their own 'illegitimate sanctions,' Alipov said.