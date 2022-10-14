Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that Ukraine was not prepared for negotiations and thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in brokering prisoner exchanges.

Beijing and New Delhi always talked about the need to build a dialogue and solve the conflict peacefully, state-owned Tass news agency quoted Putin as saying.

"We know their position. These are our close allies and partners and we respect their position," Putin stressed.

When asked about Ukraine war, Putin said he had regrets about the conflict in Ukraine and that Russia was doing the right thing, reported Reuters.

Putin further said that he does not plan more "massive" strikes against Ukraine "for now" and that the Kremlin's aim was not to "destroy" the pro-Western country.

During a meeting with Putin in Samarkand, Modi had told the Russian leader that "today's era is not of war", remarks that were seen by a section of world leaders as a public rebuke.

"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," PM Modi said in his first in-person meeting with Putin since the Ukraine conflict began in February.

He said Russia would not follow any mechanism detrimental to its trade interests.