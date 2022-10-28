In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules: EU commissioner on Twitter takeover

Responding to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "bird is freed" tweet, Breton said, "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules."

London, Oct 28: The European Union's (EU) commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton has indicated that the Twitter should comply with the rules of the EU in the Europe.

In a subsequent tweet, Breton shared a video of him with the Tesla CEO in which they are seen agreeing on the EU digital media regulation. This meeting had a taken place after Musk had struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. "That's what he said," Breton said in his tweet.

Thierry Breton is heard telling that he has has explained the Digital Services Act to Musk which "fits pretty well" with the Tesla CEO.

"I think it's exactly aligned with my thinking...I agree with everything you said, really," Musk said, stating it was a "great discussion" the two had.

In the video, the EU official tells Musk that he has explained the Digital Services Act to him, and that it "fits pretty well" with what the world's richest man thinks they should do.

Billionaire Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter. In his first decision he has fired top executives of the micro-blogging site, including Parag Agarwal, the chief executive of Twitter.

Musk had a court imposed Friday deadline to complete the Twitter deal.

The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. Musk in an epic battle signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it. This led to Twitter suing the Tesla boss.

In case the deal does not go through on Friday, then the next step would be a November trial.

According to the Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut three quarters of Twitter's 7,500 workers when he becomes the owner of the company. The report cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the developments.