Imran Khan shot at 6 times in suspected assassination attempt | Video

Khan is now out of danger. The gunman who shot at the former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested.

"This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," Khan aide, Raoof Hasan, told AFP.

"A gunman fired six shots at the countainer-mounted-truck carrying the former Pakistan Prime Minister today," said another Imran Khan aide.

"Khan was traveling in a large convoy of cars and trucks in the direction of Islamabad, the capital. Once in Islamabad, Khan hoped to place significant pressure on the government to call early elections," according to DW news.

Following the assault, Khan was spotted with his foot bandaged after he was moved to another vehicle from the container truck. His party said several supporters were also wounded.

The shooting occurred days after he began his trek from the capital of Punjab province, Lahore, alongside his supporters.