Imran Khan discharged from hospital, to resume long march from same point where he was shot

"Imran Khan was discharged on Sunday. He moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore where his treatment under the supervision of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief executive officer Dr Faisal Sultan will continue. Dr Sultan also accompanied Khan to his residence on Sunday," PTI quoted a senior official of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital as saying.

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organization.

The official said the former PM needs at least a few weeks rest to be fit to resume political activities.

Addressing a press conference from the hospital earlier on Sunday, Khan said the long march would resume on Tuesday from the point in Wazirabad where 11 people including himself were shot at.

PTI worker Moazzam Gondal died due to bullet injuries during the attack on Khan. The rally was suspended after the attack.