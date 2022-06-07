"PTI carried out suicide bombings throughout the country. The decisions they made in the last month, as well as the manner in which they breached the IMF deal and the savagery with which they did so, were acts of suicide attacks against the country," PML-N tweeted, citing Abbasi.

Abbasi blamed Imran Khan for the financial mess in the country and accused him of breaking promises towards the nation as he pushed Pakistan into a crisis due to his corrupt practices. The PML-N leader urged the Pakistani community to solve the crisis without fearing anyone, lambasting at Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

. .

Earlier, Abbasi accused the former PTI government of destroying the energy sector of the country and blamed Khan's government for its incompetence and neglect in the energy sector.

The Pakistan tehreek-e-insaf chief Imran Khan in April became the first Pakistan Prime Minister to be ousted through no-confidence vote in Pakistan's history. Imran Khan lost no-trust motion with 174 members voting against him in Pakistan's National Assembly.

Imran Khan was the first Pakistan Prime Minister of Pakistan to be ousted from his position as he lost a no-trust vote.