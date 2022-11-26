Imran Khan announces Pakistan's PTI to resign from all assemblies

Islamabad, Nov 26 : PTI Chairman Imran Khan at a public gathering in Pakistan's Rawalpindi announced that his party has decided to resign from all the Assemblies, as per the local media reports.

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system," Pakistani national daily The Dawn reported.

Imran said the PTI had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. He added that he would soon be meeting his chief ministers and the parliamentary party about the matter and would soon make the announcement about when the party would leave the assemblies.

This was his first in-person address to the party workers after the failed assassination bid on his life on November 3.

Khan, 70, is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during the gun attack on him.

Earlier, Khan was advised to wear a bulletproof jacket, should not exit the vehicle on the way to the rally's venue and keep his movement secret.

The former cricketer-turned-politician said on Friday that despite being injured he is determined to head to Rawalpindi for the sake of the nation.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

He has also criticised the Pakistan Army for not backing him when he was in trouble politically.

The US has denied the allegations. He is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.