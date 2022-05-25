“Ima air out:” Texas shooter eerie conversation with Instagram user, read here

His account had images of him as well as the firearms. He had also tagged a user @epnupues in the gun photo. She however said that she didn't know him.

She also asked why he had tagged her in the picture of the rifles while adding that she was scared. He however sent her a direct message saying, ' you are gonna repost my gun pictures.'

She then asked, ' what do your guns gotta do with me.' Just wanted to tag you, he replied. On Tuesday at 5.43 am, he messaged her, " I am about to." She replied about to what to which he said, I'll tell you before 11.

I got a lil secret I wanna tell u," he messaged with a smiley face emoji covering its mouth. He however did not tell the girl the secret. His last message at 9.16 am was "Ima air out".

The gunman who killed 19 children and 21 people in all at a Texas Elementary School had posted images of the murder weapons four days back.

How was this not a red flag just four days ago! The stupidest things get banned from social media but this psycho SALVADOR RAMOS posts his murder weapons and nobody cares. He is the Robb Elementary School Shooter in Uvalde Texas. RIP to all accept (sic) the killer, wrote one person on Twitter.

The gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos killed 21 including 19 children.

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.