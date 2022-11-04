'I was hit by 4 bullets': Imran Khan on assassination bid

"I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me. I have come from among the common people, my party wasn't made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years," he said.

"Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I have a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," Khan added.

"That day when I was in the container, I was suddenly hit by bullets in my legs and I started falling down. There were two people, if they would have synchronised then I wouldn't have been saved, he claimed.

Khan, 70, sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person. The former prime minister was out of danger.

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect has been arrested.

The incident brings back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.

It may be recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him.

"A conspiracy is afoot to take my life. I got full knowledge of this conspiracy a few days ago. The conspiracy is being hatched here and abroad against me in closed rooms. I have recorded a video about this conspiracy, naming all those involved in it. If something happens to me then the people will come to know who was behind this conspiracy," Imran Khan said at a big gathering at Sialkot in Punjab province.