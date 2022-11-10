'I take full responsibility': In leaked video, Zuckerberg's address to Meta employees

"This was ultimately my call. It was one of the hardest calls I had to make in the 18 years of the running of the company," he said in the viral video.

"IT is harder because it has big impact on your lives, but also because we are loosing people who have put their heart and soul into this place," he said.

"Each of you is talented, passionate, and each of you have a role into making the platform what this is. " Zuckerberg said.

"Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," Zuckerberg had said in a statement.

"Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that," Zuckerberg said.

In a letter to employees, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of the company, said the company has decided to reduce the size of the team by about 13 per cent and letting 11,000 employees go.

This comes days after another social media platform Twitter fired over 3,000 employees. The company, which has over 87,000 employees, has been a powerhouse company for years despite coming under criticism over data privacy issues and toxic content.