Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies of heart attack

Joe Garcia the husband of Tia Irma had dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial on Thursday. HIs nephew John Martinez took to Twitter and said, EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn't easy.

Irma was a teacher at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde for 23 years. Her eldest son, Chistian is serving in the United States Marine Corps. On Thursday the Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family.