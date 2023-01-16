How PM Modi's old clip is being used a weapon by Imran Khan's PTI to target Pakistan govt

A clip from PM Modi's 2019 Lok Sabha election rally is being shared by the leaders of PTI. In the video, the Prime Minister is ripping apart the then-Pakistan government. "We destroyed Pakistan's arrogance, forced them to go around the globe with a begging bowl." He made the comments in Rajasthan's Barmer.

Islamabad, Jan 16: Two days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that it was a matter of shame that a nuclear-armed country has to beg amid its faltering economy, leaders from the opposition Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is using an old clip of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the ruling party.

After praising India several times in the last one year, Imran Khan's PTI leaders are now using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's old clip to target the ruling Pakistan government.

"We have stopped fearing Pakistan's threats. If they have nuclear weapons, ours are hardly kept for Diwali," the PM had said then.

The members from the PTI are using this clip to attack Shehbaz Sharif's government as Pakistan battles an economic crisis. Senior leader from PTI Azam Khan Swati tweeted the clip and slammed the government saying that it should be ashamed of itself and called for a regime change. The only way the country can survive is by bringing back Imran Khan to power, he said.

Many expressed their anguish over the current situation of Pakistan and blamed the Army for letting down the country down.

However, some of them reminded him that PM Modi made those comments not now but in 2019 and when Imran Khan's government was in power. "This is an old video of Narendra Modi from April 2019 during an election rally. #FactCheck, [sic]" a fact checker named Uzair Rizi responded to Azam Khan's post.

"I compelled Pakistan to go around the globe with a begging bowl." The funniest part, PTI sharing this to tell current govt, look what Modi is saying about you. While the clip is from April 2019 when Imran Khan was in govt," journalist Naila Inayat said.

In the last one year, Imran Khan has made many references to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the ruling government.

On one such occasion, he said, "No other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions. Tell me about one country whose Premier or leader has a billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi has outside India?"

On the other hand, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said it is a matter of shame that a country, which is a nuclear power, has to beg amid its faltering economy, reported The News International. Addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on Saturday, Shehbaz said it really embarrassed him to ask for further loans, adding that seeking foreign loans was not the right solution to address Pakistan's economic challenges as loans would have to be returned, ANI reported.