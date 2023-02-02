How India-US $3 Billion Predator drone deal will benefit India

The deal pending for more than five years now will strengthen India's surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean.

Washington, Feb 02: India and the United States have pushed for early closure of the 30 MQ-9B predator armed drones deal at a cost of over USD 3 billion.

The MQ-9B predator-armed drones 10 each for three services -are seen to be a key part of India's national security and defense needs.

The India-US drone deal has been pending for quite some time now, for reasons not known to the public. However, the issues featured during the meetings National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval meeting with top American leadership, including his conterpart Jake Sullivan.

Reportedly, India-US expressed their eagerness to see that the drone deal is fast-tracked. India is eager that an early decision that would help it get an early delivery of MQ-98 predator-armed drones that would strengthen its national security and surveillance not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the LAC.

The US is also keen on inking this deal as soon as possible, which will create jobs and would be politically beneficial ahead of the next year's presidential elections, according to people familiar with the development.

The importance of the India-US predator drone deal

The MQ-9 Reaper (often called the Predator B) is an armed drone, equipped with laser-guided Hellfire missiles, and is primarily used for reconnaissance and aerial strike missions. The MQ-9 has a range of approximately 1,150 miles and can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. It has been used in combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The age of drone war

In recent times Drones have emerged as the cutting edge tools of warfare. Two explosive-laden Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu in 2021. This was the first time that UAVs have been used to strike a vital military installation in India. The drones had finally arrived at India's doorstep.

So, it is imperative that India prepares for drone war that could prove to be critical to the Indian military's operations in higher reaches of Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in the wake of growing threats from China and Pakistan.

Narendra Modi government has been investing heavily in upgrading its defense infrastructure, including the acquisition of modern weapons and equipment.

The Predator drones will significantly enhance India's maritime security and counter-terrorism operations, strengthening its ability to respond to regional security challenges.

Is India prepared for Drone war?

Amid frequent threats by neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China, one wonders whether India is ready for drone warfare. This depends on various factors, including the technological capabilities of its armed forces, its ability to integrate and effectively utilise unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and the availability of trained personnel.

However, India has been investing heavily in upgrading its defense infrastructure and acquiring modern weapons and equipment, including drones. The recently signed 30 MQ-9B predator armed drones deal is a testament that.

Furthermore, drone warfare also raises complex legal and ethical questions, including issues related to sovereignty, international law, and the protection of civilians. These challenges need to be addressed before India can fully prepare for drone warfare.