Hong Kong police arrests man mourning Queen for sedition

Hong Kong, Sep 21: Hong Kong police have arrested a man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the city's British Consulate for alleged sedition. Police said the 43-year-old man was detained late Monday near the consulate, where dozens of people had gathered to remember the late monarch.

Elizabeth was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997. Local media reports said the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica including “Glory to Hong Kong," the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019.