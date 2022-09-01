Hinnamnor (Henry), strongest typhoon of 2022 intensifies, heads to East China Sea

The typhoon, currently several hundred kilometres to the east of Okinawa, is anticipated to pass through the Japanese islands this weekend. Taiwan or China's east coast are only at a marginal risk.

Tokyo, Sep 01: Super Typhoon Hinnamnor the strongest storm of the year, is raging towards the East China Sea, threatening Japan's southern islands, according to a forecast from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Hinnamnor, which is similar to a category-5 hurricane, is accumulating a sustained wind speed of about 260 kilometres per hour (kmph), according to Zoom Earth.

The storm has entered Philippine and has further intensified and was given the local name Henry, as the Philippines' eighth tropical cyclone for 2022. It is also the country's first super typhoon for the year.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 11 am on Thursday that Henry's maximum sustained winds are back to 195 kilometers per hour from the previous 185 km/h, while its gustiness increased to 240 km/h from 230 km/h.

Meanwhile, another storm Gardo is expected to weaken into a remnant low as it gets absorbed by Henry. The merging of two weather disturbances may enhance the southwest monsoon that will trigger heavy rains over Luzon this week.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said they are now preparing for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Gardo and Typhoon 'Henry'.

Earlier on Aug 13, Tropical Storm Meari unleashed heavy rains on Japan's main Honshu island. Meari made landfall in Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, in the afternoon, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds to a widespread area, and prompting warnings about mudslides and flooding. More than 72,000 people in the area's main city of Shizuoka were told to evacuate due to possible landslides.