Hindu player from Pak cricket team wishes everyone on Diwali, wants to visit Ayodhya

Danish Kaneria, whose full name is Danish Parabha Shankar Kaneria, was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat, and seventh non-Muslim to represent Pakistan in the international cricket.

Kaneria played 61 Test matches for Pakistan and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79. He represented the team only in 18 ODIs taking 15 wickets with an average of over 45.

Responding to Kaneria's tweet, a user said, "Happy Diwali to you Danish Kripashankar Bhai. May ma Lakshmi bless you with all sorts of happiness and prosperity. Jai Siya Ram."

Another user wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones... Ram willing you will be visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon... May Shri Ram's blessings be always with you and your family."

A few months ago, he was in the news when he had claimed that he forced to remain silent on the plight of forced conversion in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Danish Kaneria said, "When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed." Within minutes, Pakistanis descended on his Twitter timeline and accused him of lying and defaming Pakistan.

Prior to it, he had accused former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi of mis-treating him for being a Hindu.

"Shahid Afridi always let me down. He used to keep me on the bench and not let me play One Day International matches. He didn't want me to be on the team."