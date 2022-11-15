‘He’s fired!’ Elon Musk sacks Android app developer; What else did he say?

The wealthiest man on the planet and self-described 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' in his latest tweet wrote,'He's fired.'

It all started when Android developer named Eric Frohnhoefer said that Musk was wrong in his assessment of Twitter being slow as the app is doing ">1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines."

''I've spent ~6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can say that this is wrong,'' Eric wrote on Twitter.

To which, Musk replied,"Then please correct me. What is the right number?" and also asked, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"

The tweet went viral and many users started commenting on it.

An unidentified user tagged Musk in his tweet, asking him, "with this kind of attitude, you probably don't want this guy on your team."

To which Musk responded to the same Twitter thread by simply saying, "He's fired."

There has been chaos in Twitter offices for the last few weeks. Earlier, Musk had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired the company. In India too, top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.