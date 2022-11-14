Has Twitter scrapped WFH for its employees? Elon Musk responds

Washington, Nov 14: Days after reports emerged that Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has scrapped the work-from-home policy, he has clarified that it is "false" and said that remote working is fine if employees cannot join the workplace due to "essential personal matters."

Responding to a post by an unverified account, Musk said, "This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine. Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence."

He pointed out that the same rule is applicable in Tesla and SpaceX as well.

There were reports last week which stated that Musk had done away with work-from-home policy and ordered his employees to work from office. Except for special circumstances, workers will not be allowed to work remotely. "Remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exception lists to me for review and approval," the Testla CEO wrote an email to the employees which The Guardian, UK-based news network, claimed to got access.

Elon Musk completed the Twitter deal a few weeks ago. Soon after the takeover, he reduced the staff to about 3,700 from over 7,000 to cut cost. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk said on Twitter over the mass lay-offs.